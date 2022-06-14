WATERTOWN — Once again facing a sizable deficit at home, the Watertown Rapids nearly battled all the way back, only to suffer another one-run loss Monday night.
Led by a trio of former Frontier League pitchers, with Jonah Shearer leading the way, the Rapids trailed for most of the game and nearly tied the score after rallying to score four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were turned back by the Utica Blue Sox, 7-6, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League before 207 fans at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“The boys fought back, they didn’t give up, we put a good run on them there,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said.
Shearer pitched five innings, allowing four runs, and Derrike Goutremout, tossed three innings of one-run ball to keep Watertown within distance.
But Utica (5-3) scored two runs off Watertown High’s PJ Fadel in the top of the ninth, runs that proved necessary.
“Our bats got hot toward the end, so there’s definitely some life there, we just have to be more consistent,” Rapids catcher Elvis Lopez said.
In the bottom of the inning, Michael Norton walked with the bases loaded to push across a run, Owen Parliament followed with an RBI groundout, Brett Myers drove in a run when he reached on an infield single and Aidan Zehr followed with an RBI double down the right-field line.
But Eli Schwartz flied out to center field to end the game as Watertown left runners on second and third base.
“A new guy (Zehr) put a double down there and it was kind of iffy to send Brett there, so we held him up and gave ourselves a shot,” Kogut said.
The Rapids (2-6) were dealt their fifth consecutive loss. The defeat is also the fourth one-run loss in as many decisions.
“It’s was encouraging,” Kogut said. “But kind of seems to be the story of the season, being one run short.”
In his second start of the season, Shearer (0-2) yielded three earned runs on seven hits and walked five while striking out three.
“Today I think was better than the last time,” said Shearer, a Beaver River product, who threw 105 pitches, 57 for strikes. “But I just happened to give up hits and we made a few errors, but I just need to find my spots. My changeup the first few innings I threw was working pretty well, but I really tried to settle in with my fastball.”
Utica broke through against Shearer with a run in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Kade Reinertson to lead 1-0.
The Rapids responded in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 lead as Lopez doubled in a run and Norton followed with an RBI flyout to left.
However, the Blue Sox quickly bounced back in the fifth as Ryan Enos belted a leadoff home run to left on Shearer’s first pitch.
“That was big, that really woke us up,” Utica coach Doug Delett said. “That was a big turnaround for us on the bench and once he did that, it just kind of like jump-started us.”
Ryan Maka then doubled and scored on Matt Clark’s flyout to center and Troy Hamilton later plated a run in the inning as he reached on an infield error for a 4-2 lead.
“Early on, we kind of didn’t find our way to make adjustments to the pitcher early,” Lopez said. “And in terms of defense and pitching, we were just leaving the ball up now and then. And they were capitalizing on pitch counts like 2-0, 2-1 and 3-1, and good teams do that.”
Utica (5-3) later added a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Maka, and Reinertson followed with a two-run double for a 7-2 lead.
Four Blue Sox pitchers combined to limit the Rapids to four hits, led by starter and winner Sam Thompson.
“Every win is a good win, no matter how it plays out,” Delett said. “We’re still working at it, we haven’t hit our stride yet hitting, but we’re going to because we have that kind of team, as well as our pitching.”
Later on, Goutremout (Lyme) didn’t allow a hit, striking out four while walking five in his second appearance of the season.
“I love them,” Lopez said of the Rapids’ young pitching staff. “I think they’re great kids with amazing stuff, amazing talent, they have bright futures. And this is just the start for them, they come out of high school and they’re playing against college guys who are really good, so I’m excited for them and it’s an honor to catch them.”
The Watertown roster continues to be laden with local players out of high school as the team recently added Zehr (Lowville), Fadel (Watertown High), and pitcher Aaron Luther (Carthage).
“It’s cool, because during the season, we’re not really able to talk with each other much,” Shearer said. “But now that we’re on the same team it’s nice to be able to get to know them.”
“We had some young guys out there on the mound that battled through and we gave up seven,” Kogut said. “But that was a pretty good pitching performance from Jonah and then Derrike and PJ, they’re all Frontier League guys.”
After playing at Auburn at 7:05 tonight and an off day Wednesday, Watertown will host the Boonville Baseball Club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Then after playing at Mohawk Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the Rapids will host Saugerties at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Fairgrounds, with a fireworks display to follow after the game.
