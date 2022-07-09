WATERTOWN — Clay Grady tripled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning and then scored on a balk to lift the Watertown Rapids to a 7-6 victory over the Newark Pilots in Saturday night’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (11-19), who had trailed 6-3 in the middle of the seventh, won for the seventh time in 11 games. The Pilots fell to 11-17.
Colin Hageman doubled home two runs in the eighth to pull the Rapids into a 6-6 tie.
Hageman finished with three RBIs, while Grady, Ellis Schwartz and Elvis Lopez each recorded two hits for Watertown.
Derrike Goutremout relieved starter Jonah Shearer and pitched three innings for the win. Shearer scattered nine hits, allowed four runs (three earned), walked two and struck out eight.
The Rapids host the Utica Blue Sox, against whom they have won the past two meetings, at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds.
