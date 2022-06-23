COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
WATERTOWN — Luke Hanson slugged a two-run home run in the fourth inning and the Auburn Doubledays went on to turn back the Watertown Rapids, 5-2, on Thursday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Hanson also doubled and Kobe Stenson doubled and singled twice to pace the Doubledays (7-10), who snapped a five-game losing skid.
Connor Maxwell doubled and singled, and Tyree Bradley singled twice for Watertown (3-15).
Pitcher Mike Flyzik took the loss, tossing three innings of relief.
Watertown was coming off a 3-2 win at Batavia on Wednesday night to halt a 13-game losing streak.
After playing at Boonville at 6:20 tonight, the Rapids will host Oneonta at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and then Boonville at 5 p.m. Sunday, with both games at the Fairgrounds.
