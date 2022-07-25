Collegiate baseball
UTICA — Dewey Roden doubled, singled and drove in four runs to propel the Utica Blue Sox past the Watertown Rapids, 11-1, on Monday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Collegiate baseball
UTICA — Dewey Roden doubled, singled and drove in four runs to propel the Utica Blue Sox past the Watertown Rapids, 11-1, on Monday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.
Avery Lee and Chris Fernandez each singled twice and drove in two runs for the Blue Sox (26-15), who won in seven innings as the 10-run mercy rule stopped the game.
Ellis Schwartz and Tyree Bradley each singled and doubled for Watertown (18-23), which is now on the brink of elimination from the playoff race. It trails fourth-place Oneonta by three games in the chase for the East Division’s final playoff berth. Watertown now has four games left in the regular season, with three at home.
Daedrick Cail and Lukas Schramm added two singles in the Blue Sox’s 14-hit attack.
Itai Spinoza pitched four innings of scoreless relief to record the win after starter Evan Esch allowed one run in three innings.
Watertown starter Ryan Peters allowed seven runs (three earned) on nine hits in four innings in taking the loss. He struck out three and walked three in his second start of the year.
Watertown will host Utica today and Newark on Wednesday, both 6:30 p.m. starts at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
After playing at Boonville on Thursday, the Rapids return to host Geneva at 6:30 p.m. in its regular-season finale. Watertown will also host the Capital City Reds in an exhibition at 6:30 p.m. Saturday that will be the team’s fan appreciation night at the Fairgrounds.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.