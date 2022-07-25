Rapids defeated on road by Blue Sox

Watertown Rapids

Collegiate baseball

UTICA — Dewey Roden doubled, singled and drove in four runs to propel the Utica Blue Sox past the Watertown Rapids, 11-1, on Monday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.

