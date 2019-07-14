ELMIRA — The Elmira Pioneers stormed out to a three-run lead after four innings en route to an 8-2 triumph over the Watertown Rapids in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 3,091 Sunday at Dunn Field.
The Rapids lost their fifth consecutive meeting against the Pioneers since winning the first matchup between the teams last month. Elmira, which snapped a six-game overall losing skid with the win, has outscored Watertown 40-24 in the past five matchups.
Watertown (13-19) is still holding down third place in the West Division, but fourth-place Adirondack (13-21) is just a game behind Watertown, while Elmira (12-21) and last-place Newark (12-22) are lurking.
Tom Cattaneo scattered six hits over six innings to earn the win, while reliever Nathan Berg got the final five outs to notch the save.
Watertown starter Greg Tobin struck out seven over four innings, walked three and allowed four hits and three runs in taking the loss.
Elmira’s Trevor Henneman delivered two hits and two RBIs, while Watertown’s Emil Matti and George Rosales each socked two hits.
After an off day Monday, two Rapids — outfielder Derek Kasperzyk and pitcher Kenny Sysyn — are reserves for the West Division in Tuesday’s PGCBL All-Star Game at Saugerties.
The Rapids play at Adirondack on Wednesday and then host Elmira on Thursday in a pair of key divisional games.
