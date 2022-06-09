COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids exhibition game against the Mohawk Valley Buffaloes on Thursday night was canceled because of rain.
The Rapids (2-2 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League) will host the Geneva Red Wings at 6:30 tonight at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
After playing a doubleheader at the Albany Dutchmen at 5 p.m. Saturday and playing at the Glens Falls Dragons at 7 p.m. Sunday, Watertown will host the Utica Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
