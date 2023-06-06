AMSTERDAM — The Watertown Rapids’ early season-season struggles on the road continued Tuesday in a loss to the Amsterdam Mohawks.
Cam Gurney went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs as the Mohawks cruised to a 14-2 victory over the Rapids in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Shuttleworth Park.
Gage Miller and Carlos Martinez each singled twice and drove in two runs for East Division-leading Amsterdam (5-0).
Owen Parliament hit a two-run home run and Nick Mazzotta collected two singles for Watertown (2-4), which totaled six hits in a game shortened to six innings because of a mercy rule.
Amsterdam took a 2-0 lead by scoring single runs in the first and second innings, including one on an RBI triple by Eddie Yamin in the second.
Parliament then tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run home run to right field for the Rapids (2-4).
The Mohawks answered by scoring two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good on RBI singles from Dylan Banner Gage Miller.
Amsterdam then struck for six runs in the fifth inning, keyed by a two-run triple from Jalen DeBose, RBI singles from Gurney and Miller and a bases-loaded walk by Martinez.
The Mohawks went on to tack on four more runs in the sixth, two of which came on RBI singles from Gurney and Martinez.
Starting pitcher Sean Decker-Jacoby allowed four runs, with only two of them earned, on seven hits in four innings of work, while striking out two and walking two in taking the loss for Watertown. Decker-Jacoby is now 0-2 in two starts on the season for the Rapids.
Watertown is 0-4 in road games this season.
After an off day today, the Rapids will play at the Boonville Lumberjacks at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Rapids will return to host the Utica Blue Sox at 6 p.m. Saturday and will host Amsterdam at 5 p.m. Sunday.
