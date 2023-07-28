WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids were defeated by the Utica Blue Sox on Friday night in their regular-season home finale.

Pablo Santos totaled three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to pace the Blue Sox past the Rapids, 12-2, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 730 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

