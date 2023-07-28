WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids were defeated by the Utica Blue Sox on Friday night in their regular-season home finale.
Pablo Santos totaled three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to pace the Blue Sox past the Rapids, 12-2, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 730 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Peter Adams also doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for Utica (28-13) and Gavin LaCoe totaled a double and single.
Gaetan Grandelli and Quinten Perilli each singled and drove in a run to pace Watertown (15-30).
Four Utica pitchers combined to limit the Rapids to a pair of hits, paced by starting pitcher Adam Guazzo, who tossed three innings to record the win.
Even with the loss, Watertown remains in contention in the hunt to qualify for the league playoffs.
The Rapids currently sit in seventh place in the East Division and can still catch sixth-place Glens Falls (14-26) in the standings as both teams enter the final day of the regular season.
The top six teams in the division will qualify for the postseason.
Simply put, Watertown can secure a playoff berth win at Oneonta on Saturday along with a Glens Falls loss to the Albany Dutchmen.
The Rapids play at the Oneonta Outlaws at 7 p.m., while Glens Falls, which lost at Amsterdam, 5-2 on Friday night, will also host Albany at 7.
After defeating Oneonta on Tuesday and winning at Mohawk Valley on Wednesday, Watertown have lost its past two games, including a 15-0 home loss to Amsterdam on Thursday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.