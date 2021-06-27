WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids fought back from a five-run deficit after 4 1/2 innings to eventually force extra innings, but fell to the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs, 14-10, in a wild Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest that took 11 innings Sunday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (7-12) suffered their fourth straight loss, while the DiamondDawgs improved to 10-11.
The game was tied 6-6 after eight innings and each team scored a run in the ninth to force extra frames.
Mohawk Valley plated three runs in the top of the 10th for a 10-7 lead, but the Rapids came right back with three runs of their own for a 10-10 slugfest.
The DiamondDawgs, who banged out 15 hits against three Rapids pitchers, put the game away in the 11th with four runs. The Rapids’ Thomas McCaffrey went for 4-for-6.
Watertown plays at Utica on Monday night.
