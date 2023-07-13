LITTLE FALLS — The Watertown Rapids game at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on Thursday night was postponed because of rain.
The Rapids, who have Friday off, will continue their Perfect Game Collegiate League schedule when they play at the Amsterdam Mohawks at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and will play at the Boonville Lumberjacks at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Watertown will then open a five-game homestand as it will host Mohawk Valley in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Monday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids will host the Albany Dutchmen on Tuesday and Boonville next Wednesday and Friday, with all 6:30 p.m. starts at the Fairgrounds.
A makeup of date for Thursday’s game was not announced. Watertown travels to play at Mohawk Valley two more times this season — on July 22 and July 26.
■ Two Rapids players — Jax Miller and Teck Nash — were each named as PGCBL Midseason All-Stars representing the East Division.
Miller, an outfielder and Pittsburgh native who attends Carson-Newman University, was selected as a designated hitter/utility player. Nash, who grew up in Cicero and attends Hobart College, was named to the squad as a pitcher.
In 29 games this season, Miller is hitting .354 and has totaled four doubles, a triple and has driven in 12 runs, as well as recording nine stolen bases.
Nash has posted a 1-1 record in seven appearances with the Rapids, all in relief, registering a 2.04 earned-run average while striking out 17 and walking 10 in 22 innings of work.
East Division- and league-leading Amsterdam tops the league with ten All-Star selections, while Mohawk Valley has garnered five, while the Utica Blue Sox have four and Boonville one.
