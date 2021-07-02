WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids’ Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game against the Utica Blue Sox was rained out Friday.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 6 p.m. July 20 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. It’s the third straight day that Utica has been rained out. It also had a 10-2 win Tuesday over Oneonta shortened to six innings due to the weather.
The Rapids (7-16) have lost eight straight and travel to Utica and Auburn for games Saturday and Sunday, respectively, before returning home to host Mohawk Valley 6:30 p.m. Monday.
