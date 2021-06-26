Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids’ game versus the Newark Pilots on Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader July 9 in Watertown at a time to be announced.
After hosting Mohawk Valley at 5 tonight, the Rapids (7-11) will play at Utica and Mohawk Valley on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before returning to host Auburn at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to finish out June.
Saturday marked the fourth rainout of the season for Watertown. The Rapids have already played two doubleheaders, both this past week, as they were swept in two games at Mohawk Valley last Saturday and lost a twin bill at home to Utica last Sunday.
The Rapids also have a game to make up at Auburn at some point later this season.
Watertown bounced back to defeat Mohawk Valley on Monday and Tuesday, by scores of 10-7 and 7-5, before losing its past three games, including a 6-3 loss at Auburn on Friday night.
The Rapids are 6-5 in home games and 1-6 on the road.
