WATERTOWN — Watertown Rapids infielder Clay Grady was named Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League player of the week on Tuesday.
Grady, who plays at Virginia Tech, registered a .523 batting average, 11 hits and 10 RBIs in 21 at bats during the Rapids’ five-game road swing last week. Watertown, which fared 4-1 during the stretch away from home, has a record of 15-21 with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
