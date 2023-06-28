UTICA — David McCann drove in two runs to back two local pitchers, leading the Watertown Rapids to a 6-4 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory over the Utica Blue Sox in a game that started late because of rain at Murnane Field at Donovan Stadium on Tuesday night.
Watertown High graduate Ryan Peters started for the Rapids (7-12), scattering eight hits over four innings. Derrike Goutremout (Lyme grad), the second of four hurlers, earned the win, while Nick Mazzotta picked up the save.
