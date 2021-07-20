COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids’ home game versus the Utica Blue Sox on Tuesday night in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League was canceled because of inclement weather.
Watertown (13-24) now has six games remaining in its season, possibly seven, if a suspended game at Mohawk Valley is completed next Tuesday, including three home games.
After playing at Utica at 6:45 tonight, the Rapids will host Mohawk Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown will host Auburn on Monday before playing at Mohawk Valley and Utica next Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting Utica on July 29 to conclude its season.
