BOONVILLE — The Boonville Lumberjacks defeated the Watertown Rapids, 9-1, on Thursday night in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season opener for both teams at the Robert Smith Sports Complex.
Two Boonvile pitchers combined on a two-hitter against Watertown.
Jake Swerdloff and Jax Miller accounted for both hits for the Rapids, with Miller scoring the lone run on an RBI groundout by Brett Myers.
Sean Decker-Jacoby, Aidan Maxwell and Teaghin Andre each pitched for Watertown, with Decker-Jacoby taking the loss in five innings.
Watertown will host Utica at 6:30 today in its home opener at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, with Beaver River graduate Jonah Shearer starting on the mound for the Rapids.
After playing a doubleheader at the Albany Dutchmen at 5 p.m. Saturday, Watertown will return to host the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds.
