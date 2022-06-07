Tuesday’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League matchup between the Watertown Rapids and Amsterdam Mohawks was called off due to rain.
The game was postponed early Tuesday afternoon ahead of a scheduled 6:35 p.m. start at Shuttleworth Park in Amsterdam. A makeup date has yet to be decided.
Watertown (2-2) is off today before facing the Capital City Reds in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. The Rapids will host the Geneva Red Wings at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
