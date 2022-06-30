COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
WATERTOWN — Tyree Bradley and Owen Parliament each homered to power the Watertown Rapids to a 16-6 triumph over the Utica Blue Sox on Thursday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Bradley and Parliament each recorded two hits for the Rapids (6-17), who totaled 13 hits in a game shortened to eight-plus innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Watertown has now won three of its last five games.
Rapids starter Josh Ruiz pitched five innings to record the win, allowing five runs (no earned), striking out five and walking three. Ryan Peters pitched one-run ball over the next three innings, striking out four.
The Rapids seized a 4-0 lead in the first inning as Parliament drew a bases-loaded walk, Rob Conley scored the second run when Michael Norton reached on a dropped third strike and scored the third and fourth runs when Connor Maxwell reached on an error.
In the second, Colin Hageman and Conley each scored an unearned run for a 6-0 lead.
Utica (18-4) then scored two runs in the third and two more in the fourth, all unearned, to pull within 6-4. Later, Watertown made it 8-4 in the fourth inning.
The Rapids added another run in the fifth on Bradley’s home run and seven more in the eighth — on a three-run double from Elvis Lopez and a three-run shot from Parliament — to pull away.
Watertown hosts the Boonville Baseball Club at 6:30 tonight at the Fairgrounds.
