WATERTOWN — Hunter Ryan laced a walk-off single as the Watertown Rapids rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Albany Dutchmen in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Wednesday night at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Tyree Bradley smacked his ninth home run of the season as part of a three-hit effort and brought in three runs for Watertown (16-21), which had won four of past five and came into the game having won seven of its previous 10 outings.
Clay Grady recorded five hits and former Watertown High standout Ryan Peters pitched four-plus innings of relief to get the win for the Rapids, who now have eight games left in the regular season. Watertown is now 3 1/2 games out of the fourth and final playoff spot, held by the Oneonta Outlaws (21-19).
David Silva Jr. and Matt Bergevin each doubled and drove in run for Albany (17-20). Billy Fitzgerald took the loss after hurling two innings of relief and giving up two runs in the ninth.
After playing at Geneva at 7:05 Thursday, Watertown will host Oneonta and Boonville on Friday and Saturday, respectively, both 6:30 p.m. starts at the Fairgrounds.
