BATAVIA — The Watertown Rapids’ lengthy losing streak is now history, thanks to a late rally in recording a road win against the Batavia Muckdogs on Wednesday night.
The Rapids scored three runs in the final two innings, including two in the decisive seventh inning, to edge the Muckdogs, 3-2, in the second game of a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader at Dwyer Stadium.
“It was a long time coming, for sure, the boys fought back and didn’t give up,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said. “It’s nice for us to finally be on the other end of these one-run games.”
Watertown’s Aidan Maxwell pitched a complete game to earn the win for Watertown (3-14), which had lost its previous 13 games, including the first game of the twinbill Wednesday against Batavia.
Maxwell, who attends SUNY Cobleskill, scattered eight hits and allowed two runs, while striking out six and walking two. He also worked out of jam in the bottom of the seventh after the Muckdogs advanced the potential tying run to third base.
“Aidan pitched phenomenal for us on the mound tonight,” Kogut said. “He totaled 102 pitches and really pitched great for us.”
Trailing 2-0, Watertown drew within 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning as Jake Humes reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI single by Elvis Lopez in top of sixth inning.
The Rapids later tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh as Owen Parliament hit a leadoff double and two outs later, Connor Maxwell singled to left field and pinch runner Eli Meredith scored the tying run. Then on the same sequence, Anthony Manisero came home to score the go-ahead run on an error as the ball rolled under the glove of Batavia left fielder Daniel Burroway.
Batavia (10-3) took a 2-0 advantage as Josh Leadem singled in a run in the first inning and later scored on bases-loaded walk in the third.
Lopez finished with a double and a single in the game for Watertown, which totaled seven hits in the second game.
The Rapids’ last win came in a 7-4 home victory over Boonville back on June 5 in the first week of the season.
“This is a hard-working team and it’s nice to see them be rewarded,” Kogut said.
The Rapids came into the day trailing first-place Amsterdam by 11 1/2 games in the East Division, as well as sitting 5 1/2 games out of playoff position in the division.
The top four teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs, which begin the first week of August.
Batavia won the first game of the day, 11-6.
Bryan Belo went 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs to pace the Muckdogs at the plate and Levis Aguila Jr. doubled, singled and knocked in three runs.
Also for Batavia, Mike DeStefano doubled and singled and Tyler Cannoe singled twice in his team’s 12-hit attack.
Rapids starting pitcher Adam Drewry allowed four runs on five hits in being dealt the loss as he walked three and struck out none.
The Muckdogs scored four runs in the second and third innings to take control.
Tyree Bradley doubled twice and drove in two runs to lead Watertown in the first game, and Clay Grady singled twice as the team scored two runs in the fourth inning, three in the sixth and another run in the seventh.
After hosting the Auburn Doubledays at 6:30 p.m. today at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown will play at the Boonville Baseball Club at 6:20 p.m. Friday.
The Rapids will return to host the Oneonta Outlaws at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Boonville at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
