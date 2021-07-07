UTICA — Dylan Broderick singled in Jordan Dissin in the eighth inning as the Watertown Rapids rallied to edge the Utica Blue Sox, 3-2, on Wednesday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium.
Peter Ostensen pitched four innings in relief, allowing just two runs, to record the win, his second of the season for the Rapids.
Watertown starter Matt Haines pitched five innings of shutout ball in a no-decision. Aaron Whitley collected three hits for the Rapids (9-19).
The Rapids bounced back for the win against the Central Division-leading Blue Sox after Utica won in Watertown, 10-6, on Tuesday.
Watertown won its second game against Utica (14-9) in 10 meetings between the two teams this season. The Rapids also improved to 2-11 on the road this year.
Watertown will play at Auburn today before returning to the Fairgrounds to host Newark in a doubleheader at 6 p.m. on Friday and Auburn at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
