WATERTOWN — Ryan Strollo and his Watertown Rapids continue to show a bit of a flair for the dramatic.
After the Rapids squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning, Strollo drew a bases-loaded walk to score the winning run in the bottom of the 10th as Watertown edged Geneva, 5-4, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Friday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown recorded its fourth straight victory, improving to 5-4.
“It was an absolutely crazy one,” said Dylan Broderick, who scored the winning run in the 10th. “But we played in extra innings and still got the win.”
With the game being played under Major League Baseball-like rules in which each team opened extra innings with a runner on second base, the Rapids escaped the top of the 10th unscathed.
With Nick Forney on second base, Watertown reliever Chase Doris retired Geneva in order, with a strikeout, groundout and a lineout to right field to end the threat.
With Watertown starting the bottom of the 10th with Broderick on second, the Rapids eventually loaded the bases when Dixon Black was intentionally walked and Dylan Perry walked.
Strollo, who just joined the Rapids last week, then walked on four pitches to plate Broderick for the winning run.
The game, which was played after a 48-minute rain delay and which finished in 3 hours and 33 minutes, was the first extra-inning game of the season for the Rapids.
“This was just a very strange ball game,” Rapids coach Ben Moxley said.
“Just starting late, you’ve got your pitchers lined up to start at the right time. Owen (Parliament) making his first start and our catcher (Thomas McCaffery) playing his first game. But we pitched really well all night, we just didn’t have timely hitting.
“We had like 15 hits and only scored five runs. It was just a weird game, but it was a win.”
Parliament, a LaFargeville native, made his Rapids’ debut, starting the game and pitching four innings in a no decision.
Parliament, who is coming off his freshman season at Division I Wofford College in North Carolina, allowed one run on three hits, striking out three and walking one.
Parliament left the game with a 2-1 lead before Geneva tied the game in the fifth inning as Jeremy Glinski drew a walk and later scored on an errant pickoff attempt.
Watertown then reclaimed the lead at 3-2 in the bottom of the inning as Broderick doubled and later scored on an error on a fielding overthrow.
The Rapids stretched their advantage to 4-2 in the sixth as David Stirpe hit a leadoff double and scored on Aaron Whitley’s double over the right fielder’s head.
Geneva (8-6) rallied to tie the score in the top of the ninth as Philip Bernstein singled and scored on Branden Myers’ double to center field. Myers scored the tying run when Elliot Good reached on an infield error.
Doris earned the win in relief, pitching a scoreless 10th.
After Jon Sylvester relinquished the lead in the fifth for the Rapids, Ian Haigh pitched two scoreless innings and Jones tossed a scoreless eighth before the Red Wings rallied to tie the score in the ninth.
Offensively for Watertown, Broderick and Tony Santa Maria, who batted first and second, combined for seven hits and four runs. Broderick went 4-for-6 and Santa Maria went 3-for-5, including a double, with both scoring twice.
Watertown will play at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 6:35 tonight before returning to host the Utica Blue Sox in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds.
