The Watertown Rapids were road warriors last week, but the team is glad to be home.
Watertown went 4-1 during its annual road trip during the Jefferson County Fair to give itself a chance at one of the four playoff spots in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League East Division.
The Rapids are 15-21 and sit 3 1/2 games back of the last spot occupied by the Oneonta Outlaws (20-18) with 10 games remaining.
“We’ve been putting together some good pitching and some good hitting,” infielder Clay Grady said. “It’s how baseball works.”
Watertown’s game against the Auburn Doubledays on Monday was rained out and that game won’t be made up. The Rapids host the Albany Dutchmen (17-19) in a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The recent week of games away from home helped Watertown, but the team is happy to be home.
“The fans here are one of my favorite parts about playing here,” outfielder Ellis Schwartz said.
The Rapids have been one of the hotter teams in the league with a 9-4 record during the month of July. Watertown’s recent run has helped claw back some of the ground it lost during its 13-game losing streak last month. Rapids manager Mike Kogut knew the team had the ability to get back in the playoff mix.
“I always knew we were going to compete,” Kogut said. “We had five one-run losses during that streak, so we just needed to keep a positive attitude.”
The recent road swing saw the Rapids find different ways to win. Watertown’s offense came alive in the last five games as it averaged 11.8 runs per game. The runs have also come in a variety ways, whether its through power or manufacturing runs.
“Everyone is doing their part whether its coming up with a big hit or stealing base.” Schwartz said. “We’re all doing our part.”
However, the team got some clutch pitching to help seal games. Former Frontier League pitchers like Ryan Peters, Derrike Goutremout, Mike Flyzik and Jonah Shearer all gave solid performances during the week. Most of the pitchers are taking on collegiate hitters for the first time and playing well.
“Our pitching has been really good and that translates to wins,” Kogut said. “They’ve really stepped up.”
Shearer’s performance in Watertown’s 6-4 win over Utica on July 14. The Times All-North most valuable player got the Rapids out of a bases-loaded jam in the eight to help preserve the victory over the Blue Sox.
“Jonah was playing second (base) and he came in and got us some big out,” Kogut said.
The Boonville Baseball Club spoiled the perfect week for Watertown as it outslugged the Rapids, 26-25, in a game that saw the most runs in a PGCBL game Sunday night in Boonville. The game lasted five hours and final statistics on the league’s website are still being sorted out.
“That was one of the most insane games I’ve ever been a part of,” Grady said. “Both offenses were on fire.”
Both teams were finishing a stretch of games that saw their respective rotations taxed and that was a recipe for the increased offensive output. Players like Grady and Schwartz were even joking that the score felt more like a football game then baseball.
“I’ve been in some high-scoring game, but nothing like this,” Schwartz said. “We’d go back in the dugout and we’d say we were only down by a field goal.”
The Rapids are off today before the game versus the Dutchmen, but they’ll be enjoying Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game tonight at a watch party at Tully’s. Grady said it’ll be nice to relax and enjoy the game.
“I’m definitely going to enjoy the All-Star Game because I haven’t gotten to watch much TV up here,” Grady said.
