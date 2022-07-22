Lopez’s 3 RBIs help Rapids hold off Blue Sox

Watertown Rapids

WATERTOWN — Owen Parliament homered, singled and drove in five runs and younger brother, Wyatt, as well as Derrike Goutremout excelled on the mound as the Watertown Rapids routed the Oneonta Outlaws, 12-2, on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Rapids (17-22) gained ground in the chase for the playoffs, moving within 3 1/2 games of the Outlaws (22-20) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.