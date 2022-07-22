WATERTOWN — Owen Parliament homered, singled and drove in five runs and younger brother, Wyatt, as well as Derrike Goutremout excelled on the mound as the Watertown Rapids routed the Oneonta Outlaws, 12-2, on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (17-22) gained ground in the chase for the playoffs, moving within 3 1/2 games of the Outlaws (22-20) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division.
Wyatt Parliament, who started, allowed two runs on one hit, walked five and struck out three in two innings. Goutremout then pitched five shutout innings, scattering three hits while striking out three and walking none to record the win. The Lyme graduate improved to 3-0 on the season.
The game was shortened to seven innings because of a 10-run, seven-inning mercy rule.
“Yes, this was another big win for us, it was fun for sure,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said. “Derrike was lights out and extremely efficient.”
Watertown is now 7-3 in its past 10 games, including winning six of its past seven.
On Friday, the Outlaws grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Andrew Holub singled in a run and Christopher Baillargeon drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Rapids responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning, sparked by a two-run double from Tyree Bradley. Then Bradley and Owen Parliament (Binghamton University), who had singles, each scored as Connor Maxwell reached on an infield error to build a 4-0 lead.
Watertown then took command by scoring five runs in the fifth inning as Owen Parliament singled in two runs, Maxwell followed with an RBI groundout and Anthony Manisero doubled in two runs for a 9-2 advantage.
The Rapids then led 12-2 as Elvis Lopez singled, Bradley walked and Parliament followed with a three-run home run to finish off the game.
Also for Watertown, Manisero doubled twice and and Hunter Ryan singled twice.
Watertown now has six games remaining in the regular season, including four games at home.
The Rapids will host the Boonville Baseball Club at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds and, after an off day Sunday, will play at the Utica Blue Sox at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
