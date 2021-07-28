UTICA — Luis DeLeon went 4-for-5, including a double and triple, and drove in four runs as the Utica Blue Sox routed the Watertown Rapids, 20-3, on Wednesday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium.
Kyle Schmack (double) and Harris Williams collected three hits each for the Blue Sox (25-17) and Angel DiFederico homered.
Matt Tobin tripled and singled for the Rapids (13-30) and Tony Santa Maria doubled and singled.
Utica scored 16 runs over the first three innings, including plating nine in the third.
The Rapids will conclude their season when they host Utica at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fairgrounds, which is also the team’s fan appreciation night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.