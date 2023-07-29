ONEONTA — The Watertown Rapids’ game at the Oneonta Outlaws on Saturday night was canceled because of rain, thus ending their season.
The Rapids finish their season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League at 15-30 while competing in the Perfect East Division.
Watertown, which was still in the hunt to make the playoffs entering Saturday, finished in a tie with the Boonville Lumberjacks for seventh place in the division.
The Rapids needed to win Saturday coupled with a Glens Falls loss to Albany in order to qualify for the postseason, but Glens Falls’ game was also canceled because of rain.
Instead, Glens Falls (14-26) finished in sixth-place and will play at third-place Mohawk Valley today in a one-game quarterfinal, while fifth-place Albany will play at fourth-place Saugerties, also today.
East Division winner and reigning league Amsterdam (36-5), which also finished with the best record in the league this year in the regular season, and second-place Utica (28-13) each receive a first-round bye and will host a one-game semifinal on Monday.
After Watertown defeated Oneonta, 5-1, on Tuesday and won at Mohawk Valley, 6-2, on Wednesday, it dropped its final two games, including a 15-0 loss to Amsterdam on Thursday and a 12-2 setback to Utica on Friday night, both home games at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids were bidding to reach the PGCBL playoffs for the first time since 2018, which was the franchise’s first season.
