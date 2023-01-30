The Watertown Rapids will start their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season on the road June 1 against the newly-minted Boonville Lumberjacks according to the 2023 schedule announced Monday.
Watertown will open the home portion of the season when it hosts the Utica Blue Sox June 2 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Game times will be announced at a later date.
The Rapids will be part of the nine-team East Division for the upcoming campaign. Other clubs in the East include Albany, Amsterdam, Boonville, Glens Falls, Mohawk Valley, Oneonta, Saugerties and Utica. Boonville adopted the Lumberjacks name for this season.
The 2023 PGCBL Playoffs will begin the day following the end of the regular season, on July 30 with the East Division represented by six teams, while the West Division will be represented by four teams.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.