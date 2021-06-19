LITTLE FALLS — Evan Berta went 3-for-4 and drove in run in the second game of the night as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs rallied to defeat the Watertown Rapids, 5-4 on Saturday to sweep a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Park.
Little Falls won the first game of the day, 8-5, to halt Watertown’s winning streak at four games.
In the second game, the Rapids built an early 3-1 lead, but the DiamondDawgs scored a run in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to prevail.
Watertown starter Ryan Peters pitched four innings in a no-decision, allowing four runs while striking out two and walking none. Peter Ostensen took the loss in relief of Peters.
Three Mohawk Valley pitchers combined to limit the Rapids to four hits, including a double by Ryan Strollo, with Terry Murray pitching five innings in relief to record the win and Nathan Draves posted the save.
In the opening game, Rob Taylor homered and drove in three runs to power the DiamondDawgs, Ryan Morash singled twice and Berta doubled.
David Black homered, doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Rapids and David Stirpe tripled.
Watertown starter Matthew Haines was dealt the loss, yielding seven runs, with three of them unearned, in four innings of work.
Watertown (5-6) will host Utica in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. today and will also host Mohawk Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Later this week, the Rapids will host Utica on Tuesday, Auburn on Thursday and Newark on Saturday, all 6:30 p.m. starts, before hosting Mohawk Valley at 5 p.m. next Sunday.
