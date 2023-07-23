LITTLE FALLS — The Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs swept the Watertown Rapids in a doubleheader on Saturday in Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball play.
The DiamondDawgs won the first game, 8-5, and then held off the Rapids to prevail in the nightcap, 6-5, at Veterans Memorial Park.
Brady Shannon went 3-for-3, including contributing a double, and drove in four runs to pace Mohawk Valley in the first game. The DiamondDawgs scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie and take the lead for good.
Jax Miller, Quinten Perilli, Gaetan Grandelli and Pranav Sundar each totaled two hits and Nick Locurto doubled for Watertown in the opener.
In the second game, Jaden Ross went 3-for-4 to pace Mohawk Valley, while Mitch Balint and Sebastian Mueller singled twice, with Mueller driving in two runs. Sam Miller doubled and knocked in a pair of runs.
Miller tripled and drove in a run and scored three times for the Rapids, Perilli doubled and drove in two runs and Locurto singled twice.
The Rapids will return to host the Oneonta Outlaws at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown will host also Oneonta at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday before playing at Mohawk Valley on Wednesday.
