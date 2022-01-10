Collegiate baseball
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids will introduce their new coaching staff at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Watertown will also be announcing its 2022 season schedule in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Watertown will play host to a larger variety of teams, including the Capital City Reds based in Ottawa.
The Rapids are entering their fourth PGCBL campaign. There was no season in 2020 because of COVID-19.
