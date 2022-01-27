COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids will play a 48-game schedule, opening their season June 2 as the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League released the league’s schedule Thursday.
The Rapids will host the Adirondack Trailblazers in a Thursday game in a 6:30 p.m. start at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown will play 24 of its games at home, with the team’s regular season concluding July 30 with a home game against Geneva.
The 16-team league will include two divisions, with Watertown playing in the East Division along with Adirondack, Albany, Amsterdam, Glens Falls, Mohawk Valley, Oneonta and Saugerties. Adirondack is returning to the league after the franchise was dormant last season.
Auburn, Batavia, Elmira, Geneva, Jamestown, Newark, Niagara and Utica make up the league’s West Division is comprised.
The Rapids have a new coaching staff this year as Beaver River coach Mike Kogut will serve as head coach, with former longtime Lowville coach Dan Myers and Watertown coach Riley Moonan serving as his assistants.
The Rapids will also host five exhibition games against the Capital City Reds of Ottawa on June 9, June 29, July 7 and July 30, all at the Fairgrounds.
