WATERTOWN — Tuesday’s game between the Watertown Rapids and the Utica Blue Sox in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League was postponed because of weather and field conditions at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader to be played Sunday at a time to be announced, also in Watertown.
The Rapids (3-4), who have won their past two games, will host Mohawk Valley today and Geneva on Friday, both 6:30 p.m. starts at the Fairgrounds, before playing at Mohawk Valley at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.
