Times Staff Report
AMSTERDAM — The Watertown Rapids found a way on Saturday night to at last cool off the hottest team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Updated: July 16, 2023 @ 1:17 am
Quinten Perilli drove in three runs to highlight a four-run first inning and the Rapids went on to hold off the league-leading Amsterdam Mohawks for a 6-4 victory at Shuttleworth Park.
Starting pitcher Austin McClure pitched five innings to earn the win for Watertown (10-22) which dealt Amsterdam only its third loss of the season.
Perilli doubled in three runs in the top of the first and then scored on a single by Gaetan Grandelli as Watertown built a 4-0 lead.
The Rapids added two runs in the seventh inning to lead 6-1, capped by an RBI single from Colin Hageman.
David McCann doubled and singled for Watertown and Grandelli also singled.
McClure allowed three hits and only one run, which was unearned, to record the win. He also struck out one batter while walking three.
Teaghin Andre then pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of McClure, allowing three runs on two hits, before Sean Decker-Jacoby recorded the last two outs to finish the game and record the save.
Watertown has now won two of its past three games.
Jalen DeBose, Luke Zeisloft and Eddie Yamin each doubled for Amsterdam (29-3), which was held to five hits on the night.
The Rapids will play at Boonville at 5 p.m. on Sunday before returning to host the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs in doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Monday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
