WATERTOWN — Ellis Schwartz singled twice to lead a balanced attack as the Watertown Rapids defeated the Elmira Pioneers, 4-2, on Wednesday night in the second game of a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader before a crowd of 170 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (9-19) rallied to split the doubleheader with the Pioneers, who won the opener, 7-2.
In the nightcap, Watertown grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning, as Eli Meredith singled and scored on a passed ball and Connor Maxwell followed with a two-run single.
After Elmira drew within 3-2 by scoring in the fourth and sixth innings, the Rapids’ Owen Parliament responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Spencer Brown pitched five innings to notch the win for Watertown, as he allowed one unearned run and struck out four while walking one.
Watertown grad Ryan Peters tossed the final two innings to record his second save of the season, yielding one run on five hits and struck out one.
The Rapids have won four of their past six games, including two of their last three.
In the first game, Joe Olsavsky tripled, singled and drove in a run to pace the Elmira to the win. Max Mandler singled twice and knocked in a run for the Pioneers, and Lucas Phelps and Ethan Errera each doubled.
Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter for Elmira, with winner Bradyn Coletta tossing six innings.
Schwartz doubled to pace the Rapids.
After hosting the Capital City Reds in an exhibition game at 6:30 tonight at the Fairgrounds, Watertown will play at Utica at 6:45 p.m. Friday, before returning to host Newark at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Utica at 5 p.m. Sunday.
