Times Staff Report
BOONVILLE — Ryan Peters pitched four scoreless innings in relief as the Watertown Rapids defeated the Boonville Baseball Club, 8-5, on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at the Roger Smith Sports Complex.
Josh Ruiz pitched five innings, allowing five runs, to record the win for the Rapids (4-15).
Peters, a Watertown grad who is attending SUNY Brockport, then tossed the final four frames to keep Boonville (6-7) at bay and register the save.
“Over the last eight innings, Josh and Ryan worked well giving up one run and keeping Boonville off-balance,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said.
Ellis Schwartz went 3-for-4, including a double, scored two runs and recorded two stolen bases for Watertown, and Rob Conley went 2-of-3, walked twice and drove in a pair of runs.
The Rapids have now won two of their past three games, including a 3-2 victory at Batavia on Wednesday night.
“Offensively we were able to take better approaches and capitalize with guys in scoring position,” Kogut said. “The team is working hard and it’s nice to see their efforts paying off recently.”
Watertown will now attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when it hosts the Oneonta Outlaws at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids will then host Boonville at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds before traveling to play at the Auburn Doubledays at 7:05 p.m. Monday,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.