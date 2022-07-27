WATERTOWN — Hunter Ryan and former Lowville product Brett Myers each drove in three runs as the Watertown Rapids recorded a 18-3 rout of the Newark Pilots on Wednesday night in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
With the victory, the Rapids (20-23) kept their playoff hopes alive in the league’s East Division.
Clay Grady tripled and drove in a pair of runs while Ellis Schwartz and Colin Hageman each supplied two RBIs for Watertown (20-23), which won in a game which was halted after five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Aidan Maxwell pitched a five-inning complete game for the Rapids, who scored nine runs in the fourth.
With the win, Watertown moved to within two games of the fourth-place Oneonta Outlaws (22-21) in the division. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the league playoffs.
Thai Morgan homered as part of a three-hit effort for Newark (14-29). Logan Reilly took the loss after giving up nine runs, seven of them earned, for the Pilots.
Watertown play at the Boonville Baseball Club at 6:20 p.m. today will host the Geneva Red Wings at 6:30 p.m. Friday night to wrap up the regular season.
