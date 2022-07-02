GENEVA — Saturday night’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game between the Watertown Rapids and the Geneva Red Wings was officially listed as canceled at McDonough Park, according to the league’s website.
The Rapids (7-17) trailed 3-0 before the top of the seventh inning but scored four runs to take a 4-3 lead.
Tyree Bradley was pitching for Watertown and Geneva (11-9) was batting in the bottom half of the inning when the game was stopped at 9:07 p.m.
No cause was immediately given why the game was canceled, but it was reported there was an issue with the umpires that developed in the seventh.
Watertown will host the Boonville Baseball Club at 5 p.m. Sunday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, with fireworks to follow.
