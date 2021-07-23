WATERTOWN — Joey Silan didn’t allow a hit and only allowed three baserunners as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs blanked the Watertown Rapids, 7-0, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Friday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Silan only yielded two walks and a hit batsman as Mohawk Valley (19-17) got a pair of home runs from Mike Becchetti and Brady Fureno. Becchetti drove in four runs as the DiamondDawgs used a five-run third inning to stake Silan to the lead.
Matthew Haines pitched four innings and gave up six runs on seven hits for Watertown (13-26), which has the weekend off before hosting the Auburn Doubledays at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Fairgrounds.
