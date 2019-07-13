BOONVILLE — Tony Socci’s solo home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Watertown Rapids held off the Adirondack Trail Blazers, 6-5, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Saturday at the Dr. Robert Smith Sports Complex.
Socci drove in a run with an RBI single in the second for Watertown (13-18), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Jonathan Catapano doubled and belted a solo home run while Josh Lajoie (2-1) gave up five hits and just one run in five innings of work to pick up the win for the Rapids.
Alec Burns clubbed a three-run home run in the ninth inning for Adirondack (12-20), but Kenny Sysyn struck out Peter Cosentino looking to end the game with the tying run at first base. The Trail Blazers scored the last four runs of the game after being down 6-1 after seven innings.
Starter Kevin McNiff (0-3) pitched six innings and surrendered five runs on seven hits to take the loss for Adirondack, which trail Watertown by one-and-a-half games for third place in the PGCBL West Division. The two teams meet again 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in Boonville after the PGCBL All-Star Game Tuesday in Saugerties.
The Rapids travel to Elmira to take on the Pioneers at 7:05 p.m. at Dunn Field. Watertown returns home to face Elmira at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in their first home game after the annual Jefferson County Fair week-long road trip.
