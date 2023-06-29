Sundar, Nash fuel Rapids to triumph

WATERTOWN — Pranav Sundar gave the Watertown Rapids a clutch homer run when they needed it most.

Sundar belted a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning and Teck Nash threw four-plus innings of shutout ball to give Watertown a key 7-6 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League win over the Oneonta Outlaws on Thursday night at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.