WATERTOWN — Pranav Sundar gave the Watertown Rapids a clutch homer run when they needed it most.
Sundar belted a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning and Teck Nash threw four-plus innings of shutout ball to give Watertown a key 7-6 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League win over the Oneonta Outlaws on Thursday night at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Jax Miller provided three hits and two RBIs, while Jake Swerdloff smacked an RBI double for the Rapids (8-12). The win puts Watertown a half-game behind fifth-place Oneonta (8-11) in the nine-team East Division. Nash only gave up a hit and a walk to get the win.
Jack Hopko and Jarod Wade each drove in a pair of runs while Logan Haskell also posted two hits for the Outlaws. Oneonta reliever Logan Waldschmidt took the loss after giving up the three-run homer in the eighth.
Watertown first baseman Quinten Perilli draw a walk before left fielder Gaeten Grandelli laid down a perfectly placed bunt single down the third-base side. Sundar then stepped up and drilled Waldschmidt’s pitch over the leftfield fence to give the Rapids back the lead they had lost in the fifth when Oneonta was ahead 6-3.
“He gave me a cutter and it kind of just hung over the plate and I was able to get a good swing on it,” said Sundar, who plays at California-based Cuesta College.
Rapids manager Mike Kogut had instructed Grandelli and Sundar about what he saw in the Oneonta hurler. That advice allowed Watertown to capitalize and score a big come-from-behind victory.
“We talked before the at-bat that their pitcher tried to get ahead with a first-pitch fastball, so I told the boys to look for it,” Kogut said.
Nash then took care of the rest in the ninth to get his first pitching victory of the season. The Cicero native and Hobart College product has been eaten up plenty of innings and boasts a 1.58 earned-run average in relief.
“I’m just going out there throwing strikes and trusting the defense behind me,” Nash said.
Watertown took a 2-0 lead in the third after Swerdloff’s double and Miller’s sacrifice fly. However, Oneonta quickly tied the game in the fourth after Hopko’s two-run double. The Rapids took back the lead in the bottom part of the fourth after a Colin Hageman RBI single, but he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
The Outlaws then plated four runs in the fifth to get a three-run lead with the big blow coming from Wade’s two-run single. A couple of defensive miscues opened the door for the big Oneonta inning.
“(Starter) Austin McClure did a great job with four innings and three earned runs,” Kogut said. “We had the one inning where we made an error and didn’t turn a simple double play, but he battled.”
However, Nash came in with two outs in the fifth and only allowed two baserunners. His performances have earned the Rapids pitcher a new nickname.
“We call him ‘Teck Nasty’ for a reason,” Sundar said. “I have all the faith in him to put up some zeroes and that’s what he did.”
Watertown faces league-leading Amsterdam in back-to-back games with today’s game at 6:45 p.m. in Amsterdam. The Rapids host the Mohawks on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.
