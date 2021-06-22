LITTLE FALLS — Matt Tobin belted a two-run home run as the Watertown Rapids held off the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs, 7-5, for their second straight Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball victory Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
Dylan Broderick pounded out three hits, including a triple, while Ryan Strollo added a pair of singles for Watertown (7-8), which won, 10-7, over Mohawk Valley (7-10) on Monday night. Brenden Williams pitched five innings to pick up his second win of the season, and Scott Burkland and Chase Doris pitched the last four innings for the Rapids.
The DiamondDawgs’ Matt Venuto drove in three runs, including a two-run bloop single in the ninth, but Doris struck out Evan Berta with the bases loaded to preserve the victory. Alfredo Delgado contributed a pair of hits for Mohawk Valley.
Watertown hosts Central Division-leading Utica today and Auburn on Thursday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Both games are set to start at 6:30 p.m.
