UTICA — The Utica Blue Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge past the Watertown Rapids for a 9-8 victory on Saturday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium.
With the setback, the Rapids (7-17) have lost nine consecutive games.
Watertown, which at one point trailed 5-1, rallied to tie the score at 6-6 through the sixth inning and later took an 8-6 advantage into the bottom of the ninth before Utica rallied.
The Rapids, who are at the midway point of their 48-game regular-season schedule, will play at Auburn today before returning to host Mohawk Valley and Utica on Monday and Tuesday, both 6:30 p.m. starts at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown, which is 6-7 in home games this year, is now 1-10 in games on the road.
