WATERTOWN — After suffering yet another loss Saturday night, the dog days of summer have arrived for the Watertown Rapids.
The Rapids built a five-run lead, only to squander the advantage, eventually losing to the Utica Blue Sox, 9-6, in 10 innings in a lengthy Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 248 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
With the setback, Watertown (8-20) has now lost eight consecutive games, including four losses to Utica over this span.
The Rapids also lost for the third time against the Blue Sox (14-10) in the course of two days, including dropping a doubleheader at Utica on Friday night.
“It was a tough one,” Watertown third baseman Pranav Sundar said after the game which eclipsed four hours and one second. “We put it all out there and I think we had a good game. At the end of the game we kind of hurt ourselves on defense and some pitching, but you can’t do much about it, it’s baseball. We just have to play better.”
This time, Watertown built an early lead, scoring a single run in both the second and fourth innings and struck for four more runs in the sixth to build a 6-1 lead.
But the Blue Sox responded by scoring four runs of their own in the seventh, sparked by a two-run single from Norris McClure, and two more runs came home on a pair of Rapids’ errors.
“We have a nice inning and we’ve got to go out there and have a shutout inning — and we just didn’t get the job done,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said.
Utica tied the game in the eighth as Todd Abraham drew a two-out walk and scored on a single to center field by Andre Demetral.
Watertown failed to score the rest of the way in regulation despite placing runners on second and third base in both the eighth and ninth innings.
With Taylor Kaufman placed on second base to start the 10th, Aidan Maxwell didn’t help his cause by hitting the first two batters to load the bases. Ben Partridge followed with an RBI fly out to center, Demetral hit an RBI groundout to short and Abraham scored when McClure reached on a dropped third strike with two outs in the inning to build a three-run lead.
“Obviously a great comeback for us.” Utica coach Doug Delett said. “It was a great team effort, our pitching was wonderful and when we had that big inning, we took what they gave us. That’s important, because when team’s take from us, you’ve got to play that game ... and they did what they had to do and they battled, especially from the seventh inning on.”
Then with Watertown’s Brett Myers placed on second base, Trey Sejnoha struck out the side to send the Rapids down in order in the bottom of the inning to record the win for Utica.
“We did everything we needed to do, we executed when we needed to execute,” Delett said. “I’ve been on my pitchers about shutdown innings, I’m big on shutdown innings being a former pitcher. So when we give up one or two or three, we go out and get one or two back. ... One thing that we’ve been doing is when a team puts something on us, we come right back at them, and that’s the sign of a good team and a solid team.”
“It’s kind of one of those things, I mean we battled them the last (two) days and it’s been a close game every day,” Sundar said. “It’s been tough, but hopefully we can bounce back (Sunday) and play well, that’s kind of what the hope is.”
Earlier, the Rapids led 1-0 on Sundar’s RBI double to right in the second and led 2-0 in the fourth as Gaetan Grandelli singled and scored on a wild pitch.
Utica drew within 2-1 in the sixth on an RBI single from Kyuss Gargett before Watertown struck for its four runs in the bottom of the inning, as Malachi Flaherty walked with the bases loaded, Sundar lined out to center to drive in a run and Michael Norton followed with a two-run single to right-center field.
Despite their recent slide, the Rapids have remained competitive of late, as they’ve been dealt a pair of one-run losses in their past four games.
“These games seem to be competitive for us, but we’ve just got to keep plugging away,” said Kogut, whose team didn’t help its cause by committing five errors. “I mean we’re in all these games, we just can’t finish.”
On Friday, Watertown lost in walk-off fashion, 1-0, in the first game of the twinbill against the Utica, which went on to win the second game, 3-1. The Rapids’ Jonah Shearer was the hard-luck loser in the first game as he pitched all the way into the decisive seventh inning.
“These guys play us tough every time,” Delett said of Watertown. “(Friday) night in the doubleheader, we walked the first game off, 1-0, and in the second game it was tied for a while. And they battle us, every time we play them they battle ... and tonight we actually had to do a lot more battling then we have been, so it was good.”
“We just lost in three straight walk-offs and then a 3-1 game and this game in extra innings,” Kogut said. “So we could easily be 5-0, but we’re 0-5 there and that’s tough, especially going into our fair week.
“We’ve just got to keep working ... and eventually we’ve got to do the little things if we’re going to be successful, because we don’t do a lot of the little things and that what makes a difference in these close games.”
The Rapids, who played four straight road games heading into Saturday, are slated to play their next six games away from the Fairgrounds, with the Jefferson County Fair in town next week.
Watertown will play at Boonville at 5 p.m. today and then will play a doubleheader at Oneonta at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Rapids will next play at home when they host Mohawk Valley on July 17 in a 5 p.m. start.
“We’re still trying to push for the playoffs right now, we’ve got a solid group of guys, I love every single one of those guys in there,” Sundar, a California native, added. “So we’ve put close games up, so hopefully we can win and close them out, that’s kind of the big thing and it’s kind of the next step for us.”
