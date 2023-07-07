UTICA — The Watertown Rapids left town for a four-game road trip this week and came home with no wins to show for it.
Watertown played a doubleheader against Utica on Friday night, to make up for an earlier rainout, and took a pair of seven-inning losses, 1-0 and 3-1 at Donovan Stadium.
The Rapids, who return home to Toyota Field at the Duffy Fairgrounds for a 6 p.m. game against Utica today, have lost seven straight games.
Former Beaver River standout Jordan Shearer suffered the hard-luck loss in the opening game as he did not allow a run until the bottom of the seventh. Shearer scattered seven hits over the 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine batters.
Utica (13-10) broke the scoreless tie and gained the victory when Josh Skowronski delivered a one-out single to start the rally. Easton Brenner replaced Skowronski as a pinch-runner, and reached second on a wild pitch. Brenner then scored on a game-winning single by CJ Wisniewski.
Alex Canino gained the victory for the Blue Sox, pitching the final three innings. Kyuss Gargett singled twice for Utica.
Gaetan Grandelli delivered a pair of hits for Watertown (8-19).
In the second game, Utica’s decisive rally came in the fourth inning with the game tied 1-1. Rapids starter Sean Decker-Jacoby loaded the bases on a walk and a pair of singles. Teaghin Andre replaced Decker-Jacoby but gave up a two-run double to Taylor Kaufman.
Kaufman also scored Utica’s first run in the third after hitting a single. Skowronski doubled him home.
The Rapids scored their only run in the top of the second on a balk call. Nick Mazzotta doubled and moved to third on Grandelli’s single. Mazzotta then scored when Utica starter Cole Syversen was called for a balk.
The doubleheader wrapped up a twice postponed game against Utica. The two teams’ first meeting of the season June 12 at Utica was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader June 16. The first game of that doubleheader was played but the second game was postponed to Friday.
