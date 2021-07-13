Collegiate baseball
LITTLE FALLS — Michael Venuto doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs used an eight-run first inning to rout the Watertown Rapids, 15-3, in eight innings Tuesday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game.
Jake Barbiere also brought home three runs and Jake Erbeck pitched five shutout innings to get the win for Mohawk Valley (14-15). Thomas McCaffrey drove in run and Tony Santa Maria collected two hits for Watertown (12-23).
The Rapids have two days off before taking on the Utica Blue Sox at 7:05 p.m. Friday as part of the Jefferson County Fair road trip.
