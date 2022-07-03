WATERTOWN — Zach Crampton homered, singled and drove in three runs and Tim McHugh homered and knocked in a pair of runs as the Boonville Baseball Club downed the Watertown Rapids, 10-7, on Sunday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 700 on fireworks night at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Derrick Yuengling singled three times and Dan Tauken and Ryan Rifenberg each doubled and singled for Boonville (7-14), which snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Owen Parliament homered, singled and drove in two runs and Brett Myers tripled and knocked in three runs for the Rapids (7-18), who had won their previous two games.
Watertown trailed 6-3 at one point, but came back to take a 7-5 lead by scoring three runs in the sixth inning on Parliament’s home run to lead off the bottom of the inning and a go-ahead two run single from Eli Meredith.
But Boonville scored once in the seventh, two more in the eighth and added a run in the ninth, with Yuengling generating the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth.
Mike Flyzik was dealt the loss as he allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings of work.
Derrike Goutremout pitched the first three innings for Watertown, allowing six runs, with only two of them earned, in a no decision and Sean Crowley followed with four innings of relief,
Watertown is 4-3 now against Boonville this season, having won the previous three meetings.
On Saturday, Watertown won at Geneva, 4-3, in seven innings in what was an exhibition game after umpires were never properly scheduled for the game.
After the Rapids play at the Newark Pilots at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, they will return to host the Elmira Pioneers in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.