Monday’s Watertown Rapids Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game against the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs was postponed due to rain.
It was the second rainout of the season for the Rapids (3-4), who had their June 8 game at the Auburn Doubledays called off due to thunderstorms. Also on Monday, the Oneonta at Glens Falls and Saugerties at Albany games were called off due to thunderstorms.
Watertown is slated to host the division-leading Utica Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. today before hosting Mohawk Valley on Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.