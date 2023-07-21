WATERTOWN — Austin McClure tossed a complete game to pace the Watertown Rapids to a 6-4 victory over the Boonville Lumberjacks on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
McClure scattered four hits over nine innings, yielding four runs, striking out nine and walking none to record the win for the Rapids (13-25). McClure improved to 2-1 on the season for Watertown.
David McCann homered, singled and drove in a run for Watertown and Gaetan Grandelli also contributed a pair of hits for Watertown
Dom Jackson and Joshua Lopez each doubled for Boonville (12-27), with Lopez driving in a pair of runs.
The Rapids bounced back to record a win after losing to the Lumberjacks, 10-3, on Wednesday night, in Watertown.
Watertown will play at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. today before returning to host the Oneonta Outlaws at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rapids will also Oneonta at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday before playing at Mohawk Valley on Wednesday.
