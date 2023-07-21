Jimenez, visiting Boonville send Rapids to 10-3 setback

WATERTOWN — Austin McClure tossed a complete game to pace the Watertown Rapids to a 6-4 victory over the Boonville Lumberjacks on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

McClure scattered four hits over nine innings, yielding four runs, striking out nine and walking none to record the win for the Rapids (13-25). McClure improved to 2-1 on the season for Watertown.

