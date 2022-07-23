WATERTOWN — Elvis Lopez socked a three-run home run during a five-run seventh inning as the Watertown Rapids rallied past the Boonville Baseball Club, 8-7, on Saturday afternoon in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown (18-22), which trailed 5-2 through 4 1/2 innings, improved to 12-5 in July and was victorious for the seventh time in its past eight games.
Lopez, Ellis Schwartz, Tyree Bradley and Michael Norton (two-run homer) all recorded two hits apiece for the Rapids, who have five games remaining in the regular season.
Aidan Maxwell, who relieved Rapids starter Jonah Shearer, earned the win, pitching four-hit, two-run ball over the final three innings. He walked none and struck out five.
Shearer went six innings, allowing eight hits, five runs (four earned) with a walk and five whiffs.
Bryce Collis went 3-for-4 for Boonville (12-26).
The Rapids are off Sunday and will play the Utica Blue Sox at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Donovan Stadium.
