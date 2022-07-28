BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids kept their playoff chase alive until Thursday, staying in contention until the day before their regular season wraps up.
The Boonville Baseball Club edged the Watertown Rapids, 11-10, on Thursday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at the Robert Smith Sports Complex.
Before the game, the Rapids were officially eliminated from the playoff race after Oneonta defeated Albany, 1-0, in the first game of a doubleheader.
Oneonta clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, and will face division winner Amsterdam in the first round of the playoffs.
On Thursday, Ellis Schwartz homered to pace Watertown (20-24), in the final road game of its season, against Boonville (12-29).
Heading into Thursday, the Rapids had won seven of their past 10 games, including five of their previous seven.
Watertown will wrap up its regular season when it hosts Geneva at 6:30 tonight at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids will also host the Capital City Reds in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, which will be the team’s fan appreciation night at the Fairgrounds.
